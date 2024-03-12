Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Price Performance
PACCAR stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
