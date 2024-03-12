Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $172,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 8.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.