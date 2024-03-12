Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $86,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Redfin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RDFN opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

