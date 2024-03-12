Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Shell by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 150,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Shell by 20.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 344,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

SHEL stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.