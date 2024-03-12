SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Downgraded by Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of SILV opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $894.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

