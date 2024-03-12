Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

