Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 265,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

