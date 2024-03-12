SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,253 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.00% of SM Energy worth $46,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SM Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

