Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $50,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

