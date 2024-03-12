Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,404.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,404 ($43.61) and last traded at GBX 3,402 ($43.59), with a volume of 32416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,340 ($42.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($44.84) to GBX 3,400 ($43.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKG

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,969.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a €1.18 ($1.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,261.04%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.