Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,553.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,553 ($19.90) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($19.86), with a volume of 18371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,548 ($19.83).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.73) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Softcat in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.09) price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.73) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.19).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.10. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,755.36, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

