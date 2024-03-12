Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

