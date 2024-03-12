Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.81% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $502.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

