Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to Buy at Argus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.