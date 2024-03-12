Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 5,569 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

