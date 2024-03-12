Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

