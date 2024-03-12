SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKHL opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

