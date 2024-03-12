Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.07

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.07 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 2,362,654 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £159.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

In other news, insider Eileen Carr purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,436.90). 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.