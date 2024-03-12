Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,623 shares of company stock worth $6,015,671. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

