Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Free Report) by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 4.61% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

