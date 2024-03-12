T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III Sells 8,740 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TROW stock opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,014,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.