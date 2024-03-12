Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.0 %

TGT opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.