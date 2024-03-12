Textron Inc. (TXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

