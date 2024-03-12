The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $137,000.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,431 shares of company stock worth $6,561,462 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

