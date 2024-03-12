The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 2,412 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56.

On Monday, February 12th, David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13.

On Friday, February 9th, David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $342.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.45. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.99.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

