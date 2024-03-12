The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stake Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $53,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

