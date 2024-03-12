The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 69.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 960,968 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 320.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 566,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

