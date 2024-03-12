The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GEO opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEO

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.