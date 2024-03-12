The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE IPG opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

