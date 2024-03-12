The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

