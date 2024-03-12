The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

