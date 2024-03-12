The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 144,997 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,997 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of HP worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

