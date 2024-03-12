The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Markel Group worth $21,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,500.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,453.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.35.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

