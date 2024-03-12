The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey worth $21,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 235.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $198.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

