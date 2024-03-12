The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 104 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of argenx worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in argenx by 5.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in argenx by 64.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in argenx by 429.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

ARGX stock opened at $385.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 0.65. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.49.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

