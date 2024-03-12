The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 107,581 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of EQT worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

EQT stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

