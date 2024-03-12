The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 99,288 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

