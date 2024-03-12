The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,901 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Waters worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,723,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 2,074.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $353.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.11. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

