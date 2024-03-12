The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $21.95 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

GPN stock opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.