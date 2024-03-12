The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.14 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of GFL Environmental worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

