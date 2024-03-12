The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,789 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.10% of Malibu Boats worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MBUU. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.9 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $827.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.