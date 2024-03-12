The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 166,871 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,871 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of AZEK worth $21,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

View Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.