The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,816 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PPG opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.