The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,392 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

