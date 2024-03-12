The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,221 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.31% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CATC stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $518.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $73.68.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

