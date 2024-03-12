The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

PGR stock opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $198.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

