The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Karen Katz Buys 6,500 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $706,382.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in RealReal by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in RealReal by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

