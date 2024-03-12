Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CFO Bill Roeschlein Sells 13,263 Shares

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CFO Bill Roeschlein sold 13,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $16,313.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,221 shares in the company, valued at $133,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill Roeschlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Bill Roeschlein sold 8,611 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $11,452.63.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tigo Energy ( NASDAQ:TYGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TYGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tigo Energy by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

See Also

