Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTC. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $88.69 on Monday. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Toro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

