Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 10,645 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,765,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,564 shares of company stock worth $12,264,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.